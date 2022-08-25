Rochester man pleads not guilty to damaging a Clear Lake car wash

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of doing thousands of dollars in damage to a Clear Lake car wash is pleading not guilty.
Jerod Scott Boynton, 42 of Rochester, is charged with second-degree criminal mischief for the incident on August 6.
Investigators say Boynton’s vehicle fell into a wash bay pit, he removed metal grates to look for change, ripped off a downspout and jammed it into the garage door of another stall, and placed tape over a credit card machine.
Court documents state more than $3,000 in damage was done to the car wash.
Boynton is now set to stand trial beginning October 11.