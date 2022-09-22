Rochester man pleads not guilty to attempted murder for gas station gunfire

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered to five felonies over a shooting outside a gas station.
Lionell Bailey, 39 of Rochester, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, drive-by-shooting, second-degree assault, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.
Rochester police say Bailey was a passenger in a vehicle parked at the Holiday Gas Station in the area of 7th Street and North Broadway on June 15 when pointed a gun out the window and fired multiple shots at a man running by. Investigators say the man was not hit but two bullet holes were found in a home on North Broadway. Court documents state one bullet apparently hit a storm door and ricocheted off while another bullet went through a window and hit the trim on a closet.
The targeted man told police he heard seven gunshots and was afraid someone was trying to shoot him.
Bailey was arrested several days after the shooting in Winona. Court documents state he is not allowed to possess a firearm because of a conviction in Illinois for attempted sexual assault.
No trial date has been set. Bailey remains in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $1 million bond.