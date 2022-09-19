 Skip to main content
Rochester man pleads not guilty to assaulting ex-girlfriend and child

Jermaine Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man facing felony charges for an assault on a former girlfriend is pleading not guilty.

Jermain La Johnson Sr., 51 of Rochester, is accused of two counts of first-degree burglary, third-degree assault, two counts of domestic assault, theft, and interrupting emergency communications.

On August 7, Johnson allegedly went to the home of a former girlfriend, found her in the bedroom, grabbed her by the neck and slapped her.  Investigators say Johnson also struck a one-year-old child lying next to the ex-girlfriend.

Court documents state when the victim reached for her cell phone to call 911, Johnson grabbed the phone and left.  He was arrested a short time later and Rochester police say the cell phone was in Johnson’s possession.

His trial is set to begin on February 27, 2023.

