Rochester man pleads guilty to three sex crimes

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County man has entered a guilty plea to three sex crimes. 

Danio Jay Dorres, 32 of Rochester, is now scheduled to be sentenced on June 30 for fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, indecent exposure, and soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct. 

The Rochester Police Department says Dorres has unwanted sexual contact with a woman at St. Marys Hospital in March 2021, masturbated in front of a group of children as they passed under a bridge in July 2021, and had inappropriate contact with a child in September 2021.

