Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Continues Through Wednesday...

.Cold temperatures and bitter wind chill values will continue into
Wednesday. Bitter wind chills will spread from north to south as
the evening progresses, and will continue to do this overnight
into Wednesday morning. While winds overnight will be light, the
air temperatures will drop well below zero degrees, augmenting
wind chill values further downward with any gentle breeze. The
coldest values will be in northern and northeastern Iowa
overnight.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind
chills as low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 9 PM this evening to
noon CST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 9 PM
CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Rochester man pleads guilty to summer crime, not guilty to winter crimes

Matthew Tlougan

Matthew Tlougan/Olmsted Co. Adult Detention Center. 

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of a summer drug crime and a winter arson is pleading guilty to one and not guilty to the other.

Matthew Tlougan, 29 of Rochester, was first accused of removing security cameras from their mounts at the AMPI building on June 26, 202.  When he was arrested for that charge the next day, Rochester police say Tlougan was found in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Tlougan was then arrested on December 20, 2021, for allegedly tearing the wiring out of a house in the 10 block of 7th Avenue SE and removing all copper from the water heater.  Rochester police say the removal of the wiring led to multiple fires inside the vacant home.

Tlougan has now pleaded guilty to fifth-degree drug possession for the June incidents and his sentencing is set for February 15.  Charges of third-degree burglary and third-degree drug possession with be dismissed.  Tlougan has pleaded not guilty to second-degree burglary and first-degree damage to property on his December arrest.  No trial date is set for that.

Tags

