Rochester man pleads guilty to summer crime, not guilty to winter crimes

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of a summer drug crime and a winter arson is pleading guilty to one and not guilty to the other.
Matthew Tlougan, 29 of Rochester, was first accused of removing security cameras from their mounts at the AMPI building on June 26, 202. When he was arrested for that charge the next day, Rochester police say Tlougan was found in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.
Tlougan was then arrested on December 20, 2021, for allegedly tearing the wiring out of a house in the 10 block of 7th Avenue SE and removing all copper from the water heater. Rochester police say the removal of the wiring led to multiple fires inside the vacant home.
Tlougan has now pleaded guilty to fifth-degree drug possession for the June incidents and his sentencing is set for February 15. Charges of third-degree burglary and third-degree drug possession with be dismissed. Tlougan has pleaded not guilty to second-degree burglary and first-degree damage to property on his December arrest. No trial date is set for that.