Rochester man pleads guilty to stealing copper from vacant home

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man already sentenced for one crime pleads guilty to another.
Matthew Steven Tlougan, 29 of Rochester, entered a guilty plea Wednesday to first-degree damage to property. Rochester police say he tore the wiring out of a house in the 10 block of 7th Avenue SE on December 20, 2021, and removed all copper from the water heater. Investigators say the removal of the wiring led to several fires inside the vacant home.
His sentencing for that is scheduled for September 1.
Tlougan previously pleaded guilty to fifth-degree drug possession and was sentenced to five years on supervised probation. He was arrested in June 2021 for removing security cameras from their mounts at the AMPI building. Rochester police say when he was taken into custody, Tlougan had methamphetamine and marijuana in his possession.