Rochester man pleads guilty to setting fires during the George Floyd riots in St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man who fled to Mexico to avoid prosecution has pleaded guilty to setting fire to two stores and a school during the George Floyd riots in St. Paul.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Jose Angel Felan Jr., 35, fire to the Goodwill retail store, the Gordon Parks High School, and the 7 Mile Sportswear store, all of which were located on University Avenue in St. Paul. Felan and a co-defendant, Mena Dhaya Yousif, then left the state and traveled by car from Rochester to Texas and then slipped into Mexico.
Felan and Yousif were arrested by Mexican law enforcement on February 15, 2021, and returned to the United States.
Felan has pleaded guilty to one federal charge of arson. No sentencing date has been set.
Yousif previously pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact. She has also not been sentenced yet.