Rochester man pleads guilty to road-rage gun threat

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of pointing a gun at someone else is pleading guilty.
Dillon Taylor Nolan, 23 of Rochester, was charged with second-degree assault on January 10 following a road-rage incident
Rochester Police say a little after 1:30 pm in the area of S. Broadway Avenue and 12th Street, Nolan brake-checked a 46-year-old male victim. Investigators say both men gestured toward each other before Nolan pulled next to the other man and pointed a gun at him.
Court documents state Nolan was arrested with a black pistol, a rifle, a shotgun, marijuana, and marijuana wax.
Dillon now is scheduled to be sentenced for second-degree assault on July 12.