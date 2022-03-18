Rochester man pleads guilty to reduced cocaine charge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested for cocaine after a report of marijuana smoking is pleading guilty.
Pitia Lado Wani, 24 of Rochester, was arrested on July 30, 2020, and charged with first-degree sale of drugs and second-degree possession of drugs. He’s now entered a guilty plea to a reduced count of third-degree drug possession.
Wani was a passenger in a vehicle reported to Rochester police for two people in the vehicle apparently smoking marijuana. Officers found the suspect vehicle in the 3700 block of Valleyhigh Drive and say there was a strong smell of marijuana near the vehicle.
Wani and the driver were removed from the vehicle so it could be searched. Police say when they asked the two if they had anything on them which could injure the officers, like a weapon, Wani replied he did not have a weapon but did have drugs.
Officers say Wani emptied his pockets and he had a bag containing 36.87 grams of cocaine.
Wani’s sentencing is now scheduled for May 23.