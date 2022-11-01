Rochester man pleads guilty to New Year's Day chase

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over a multi-county police chase on New Year’s Day.
Peter Allam, 50 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Tuesday to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
He was arrested January 1. Law enforcement says it got a report just after midnight about a vehicle going 30 miles per hour and weaving from shoulder to shoulder on Highway 14 in Rochester. Officers say they found the vehicle stopped on the side of the road and knocked on the window to wake up the driver, Allam.
Court documents state Allam drove off, beginning a pursuit that lasted 13 miles on Highway 14 until his vehicle was halted by Kasson Police Department stop sticks.
His sentencing is scheduled for December 22.