Rochester man pleads guilty to harassment for following a woman home

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over a young woman who was followed to her home.
Martin William Danielson, 32 of Rochester, has pleaded guilty to a gross misdemeanor count of harassment and a felony charge of fifth-degree drug possession. A count of first-degree burglary will likely be dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Danielson was arrested on June 23 after he allegedly followed a 19-year-old woman from a park in the 4400 block of 56th Street NW to her home. Rochester police say Danielson entered the woman’s home but left after encountering her father.
Danielson’s sentencing is set for December 19.