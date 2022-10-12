 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts in excess
of 45 mph at times.

* WHERE...Northern half of Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds combined with low relative
humidity will result in a very high fire danger. Burning is
strongly discouraged.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Rochester man pleads guilty to harassment for following a woman home

  • 0
Martin Danielson

Martin Danielson/Olmsted Co. Adult Detention Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over a young woman who was followed to her home.

Martin William Danielson, 32 of Rochester, has pleaded guilty to a gross misdemeanor count of harassment and a felony charge of fifth-degree drug possession.  A count of first-degree burglary will likely be dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Danielson was arrested on June 23 after he allegedly followed a 19-year-old woman from a park in the 4400 block of 56th Street NW to her home.  Rochester police say Danielson entered the woman’s home but left after encountering her father.

Danielson’s sentencing is set for December 19.