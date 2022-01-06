Rochester man pleads guilty to driving drunk with 5-year-old in back seat

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of driving drunk with his 5-year-old daughter in the vehicle has pleaded guilty.
Wyatt Owen Luke Jackson, 38 of Rochester, was arrested on March 27, 2021. Rochester police were called to the intersection of 12th Street SE and Marion Road about a driver passed out at a traffic light. An officer arrived at the scene and said the vehicle in question slowly moved through the intersection, crossed over multiple lanes of traffic, and went over the curb before finally stopping.
Police say the driver of the vehicle, Jackson, was tested and found to have a blood alcohol level of .11, more than the legal limit of .08. Police say Jackson’s five-year-old daughter was in the back seat of the vehicle. Investigators say a search also found a full bottle of vodka and 2.1 grams of crack cocaine.
Jackson pleaded guilty Thursday to one felony count of DWI. His sentencing is scheduled for March 17. Court documents state Jackson had previous convictions for impaired driving in 2016 and 2019.