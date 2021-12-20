You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rochester man pleads guilty to Dover pub beatings

  • 0
Rochester man pleads not guilty to Dover pub beatings

Joseph Martin

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over two savage beatings in Dover.

Joseph Patrick Martin II, 32 of Rochester, was arrested in early June after allegedly attacking two other men.  The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says an argument at a Dover pub escalated into Martin leaving two victims with skull fractures.  Martin was also accused of putting one of his victims in a chokehold and biting his ear.

The Sheriff’s Office says multiple deputies were needed to arrest Martin after he crashed a car driving back to Rochester.

Martin pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of third-degree assault. His sentencing is scheduled for January 3, 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you