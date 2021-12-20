Rochester man pleads guilty to Dover pub beatings

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over two savage beatings in Dover.
Joseph Patrick Martin II, 32 of Rochester, was arrested in early June after allegedly attacking two other men. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says an argument at a Dover pub escalated into Martin leaving two victims with skull fractures. Martin was also accused of putting one of his victims in a chokehold and biting his ear.
The Sheriff’s Office says multiple deputies were needed to arrest Martin after he crashed a car driving back to Rochester.
Martin pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of third-degree assault. His sentencing is scheduled for January 3, 2022.