Rochester man pleads guilty to child sex crimes committed when he was a teen

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County man has pleaded guilty to child sex crimes that happened while he was a teen.
Mohamed Bakari Shei, 20 of Rochester, was charged in November with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Investigators say Shei had sexual contact with two underage victims, one in 2018 and one in 2021.
Court documents state Shei initially denied any wrongdoing but has now pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. His sentencing is scheduled for January 30, 2023.
Shei was first charged as a juvenile offender but his cases were then transferred to adult court.