Rochester man pleads guilty almost four years after his arrest

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Nearly four years after his arrest, a man is pleading guilty over an argument with his girlfriend that led to gunfire.
James Comer Grant, 42 of Rochester, was charged in September 2018 with two counts of threats of violence, reckless discharge of a firearm, and possession of a firearm and ammunition after being convicted of a crime of violence.
Rochester police say Grant had an argument with his girlfriend just before 11:30 pm on September 6, 2018, in the area of 6th Avenue and 1st Street SW. Investigators say Grant fired a single shot into the air and officers found a .40 caliber shell casing at the scene and a .40 caliber pistol in Grant’s home.
Court documents state that after his arrest, Grant became upset and threated a police officer. He’s accused of saying the officer “is a dead man walking.” Police say Grant also has a conviction for aggravated battery in Illinois in 2003.
Grant has now pleaded guilty to one count of threats of violence and illegal possession of a firearm. His sentencing is scheduled for September 14.
The prosecution of Grant was delayed first by him missing a court hearing in 2019 and then by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.