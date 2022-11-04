 Skip to main content
Rochester man pleads guilty after crashes lead to discovered drugs

Aden Aden

Aden Aden/Olmsted Co. Adult Detention Center. 

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested for drugs after two separate traffic accidents is pleading guilty.

Aden Hassan Aden, 32 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Friday to third-degree drug possession and collision with an unattended vehicle.

Aden was first arrested May 27 after a single-vehicle accident in the 900 block of 40th Street NW in Rochester.  Police say Aden was observed taking a plastic baggie out of his pocket and throwing it in a bush.  Court documents state 203 fake Oxycodone pills were found in the baggie.

Aden was arrested again on July 3 after a rollover crash in the 2900 block of Kenosha Drive NW in Rochester.  Police say Aden flipped a car and then ran into a home in the 2600 block of Kenosha Drive.  Court documents state around 30 blue pills were located in the vehicle.

Aden is scheduled to be sentenced on December 29.

