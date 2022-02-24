 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected.
Locally higher amounts up to 4 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast, central and southeast Iowa.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

Rochester man pleads guilty 3 1/2 years after his arrest

  • 0
Tyrone Padgett

Tyrone Padgett

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Three and ½ years after his arrest, a Rochester man finally pleads guilty to gun and drug crimes.

Tyrone Padgett, 37, was charged in July 2018 with two counts of ineligible person in possession of a firearm or ammunition, third-degree possession of methamphetamine in a public housing zone, storage of meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child, possession of a stolen firearm, fifth-degree drug possession, and child endangerment.

The Rochester Police Department says officers went to Padgett’s apartment on July 27, 2018, with a warrant for his arrest.  He had been charged with first-degree burglary in January 2018.  Officers say they found a juvenile female at Padgett’s apartment along with 2.4 grams of meth, a stolen .38 caliber handgun, two live .38 caliber rounds, a small bag of marijuana, and a digital scale.

Padgett pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of ineligible person in possession of a firearm or ammunition and fifth-degree drug possession.  His sentencing is scheduled for April 28.

Tags

Recommended for you