Rochester man pleads guilty 3 1/2 years after his arrest

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Three and ½ years after his arrest, a Rochester man finally pleads guilty to gun and drug crimes.
Tyrone Padgett, 37, was charged in July 2018 with two counts of ineligible person in possession of a firearm or ammunition, third-degree possession of methamphetamine in a public housing zone, storage of meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child, possession of a stolen firearm, fifth-degree drug possession, and child endangerment.
The Rochester Police Department says officers went to Padgett’s apartment on July 27, 2018, with a warrant for his arrest. He had been charged with first-degree burglary in January 2018. Officers say they found a juvenile female at Padgett’s apartment along with 2.4 grams of meth, a stolen .38 caliber handgun, two live .38 caliber rounds, a small bag of marijuana, and a digital scale.
Padgett pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of ineligible person in possession of a firearm or ammunition and fifth-degree drug possession. His sentencing is scheduled for April 28.