Rochester man pens new book on extreme portage and mental health

For many of us, taking care of our mental health is an up-and-down battle. But for one Rochester man, it was a literal journey.
In September 2021, Evan Hansen walked across the state of Minnesota - over 300 miles from near Sioux Falls, SD to near Winona, MN - carrying a canoe to raise awareness and money for mental health after suicide took the lives of several people in his life. His journey raised over 50 thousand dollars for the Southeast Minnesota chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI).
And now, Hansen is not only an extreme portager but also an author. His new book 'Into the Wind' details his expedition and what lead up to it.
"It still doesn't feel like I am an author," Hansen says, "It still kinda feels like I am a guy who wrote some pages and pressed the publish button."
His idea started on a trip with friends to Minnesota's Boundary Waters. As a former Boundary Waters guide, he was very familiar with walking - or portaging - a canoe.
"I was showing them what lightweight canoes can feel like, and one of them exclaimed 'man i feel like I could carry this thing forever.' And I had just gotten off the Appalachian trail so i thought 'huh, I wonder how far I could carry it."
But his portage wasn't without purpose.
"During the time when I got the idea to portage a canoe, an oddly long distance for its own sake, I had three people from different parts of my life who died by suicide, and I've struggled with mental health myself. Anxiety, depression, and my own suicidal ideations. But to those around me who took their own lives, it really opened my eyes to how ruthless suicide is and how it ransacks not only the loved ones closest to them but their communities as well," Hansen says.
And that's where his idea of portaging a canoe over a long distance came to hold some purpose.
And we were at a time when covid was really rampant, and we were all kinda stuck inside, so the most support people could show was comment on people's social media pages and make phone calls 'I am so sorry for your loss', and after a while, it felt like that wasn't good enough. So I wanted to show the families of those who died by suicide that they were seen, they were heard. And be an advocate for those currently in the trenches of mental illness."
So, while on his portage, Hansen began to write the thoughts and experiences that would later become his book. And while part of the book is a catalog of his experiences from one southern Minnesota community to the next, he believes it's more than that.
"It's written as a memoir, but its true purpose is to serve as a love letter to those struggling with mental health, suicidal ideations, and other similar darknesses," Hansen says.
"When you are reading it, even if I have never met you, even if I never do meet you, what I did for was for you. And to help you understand that you are loved, you are not alone, and you are not a burden."
Into the wind is currently available on amazon, with 10% of the sales going to the Southeast Minnesota chapter of NAMI. Hansen hopes the book will eventually be available in local bookstores.