Rochester man killed in motorcycle/SUV collision Saturday night

ORION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A motorcycle rider is dead after colliding with an SUV Saturday night in Olmsted County.
It happened around 9:48 pm on Highway 52. The Minnesota State Patrol says Rick Jay Hutton, 36 of Rochester, was riding a motorcycle south and Nicholas Allan Sprau, 57 of Chatfield, was driving an SUV north when they crashed near mile marker 36.
Hutton was killed in the collision. The State Patrol says he was not wearing a helmet. Sprau and a passenger were not hurt.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Chatfield police and ambulance, and Mayo One assisted at the scene.