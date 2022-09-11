 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rochester man killed in motorcycle/SUV collision Saturday night

  • Updated
  • 0
1 dead after motorcycle crash in southern Minnesota

ORION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A motorcycle rider is dead after colliding with an SUV Saturday night in Olmsted County.

It happened around 9:48 pm on Highway 52.  The Minnesota State Patrol says Rick Jay Hutton, 36 of Rochester, was riding a motorcycle south and Nicholas Allan Sprau, 57 of Chatfield, was driving an SUV north when they crashed near mile marker 36.

Hutton was killed in the collision.  The State Patrol says he was not wearing a helmet.  Sprau and a passenger were not hurt.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Chatfield police and ambulance, and Mayo One assisted at the scene.

Tags

Recommended for you