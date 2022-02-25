Rochester man is sentenced but still facing trial

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man is sentenced for one crime while still facing trial for another.
Matthew Tlougan, 29, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree drug possession and has been ordered to spend five years on supervised probation, pay a $1,000 fine, and do 100 hours of community work service. He was arrested in June 2021 for removing security cameras from their mounts at the AMPI building. Rochester police say when he was taken into custody, Tlougan had methamphetamine and marijuana in his possession.
Charges of third-degree drug possession and third-degree burglary were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Tlougan is still awaiting trial starting July 11 for second-degree burglary and first-degree damage to property. He’s accused of tearing the wiring out of a house in the 10 block of 7th Avenue SE on December 20, 2021, and removing all copper from the water heater. Rochester police say the removal of the wiring led to multiple fires inside the vacant home.