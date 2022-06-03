Rochester man is final defendant sentenced for large meth operation in southern Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester man is the ninth person sentenced for a drug ring that sold meth in southern Minnesota.
Nicholas John Hanson, 38, has been ordered to spend 15 years in federal prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release. Hanson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in August 2020. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Hanson is the final defendant to be sentenced for being part of a drug ring run by John Willis Netherton, also known as “Big John,” and “Wicked One.”
Previously sentenced were:
August 25, 2020 - Jacob Paul Williams was sentenced to 180 months imprisonment and five years of supervised release.
August 28, 2020 - Miguel Angel Cuevas Zamora was sentenced to 120 months imprisonment and two years of supervised release.
May 11, 2021 - conspiracy leader Netherton was sentenced to 260 months imprisonment and five years of supervised release.
June 22, 2021 - Jason Edward Hoffman was sentenced to 132 months imprisonment and five years of supervised release.
June 7, 2021 - Andrew Robert Berndt was sentenced to 102 months imprisonment and five years of supervised release.
July 19, 2021 - Deja Lee Benton was sentenced to 84 months imprisonment and five years of supervised release.
August 18, 2021 - Joshua Alexander Sazo was sentenced to 60 months imprisonment and two years of supervised release.
June 1, 2022 - Kayleigh Rea Todd was sentenced to 40 months imprisonment and five years of supervised release.
These convictions were the result of an investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Rochester Police Department, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, the South Central Drug Investigation Unit, and the Minnesota State Patrol.