Rochester man injured in Highway 52 crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A crash on Highway 52 in Rochester has sent the driver to the hospital.
It happened at 10:30 am Monday, when Kip Michael Levos, 51 of Rochester was driving south on Highway 52 and lost control near the 2nd Street intersection. The Minnesota State Patrol says Levos lost control and hit the median wall.
Levos suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment. A passenger, Gregory Scott Lovelace, 48 of Coon Rapids, was not hurt.
The State Patrol says the road was snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.
The Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted at the scene.