Rochester man identified a victim of deadly Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man was shot to death over the weekend in the Twin Cities.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified a man killed by multiple gunshot wounds Sunday morning as Birahim Bilugeo Gildersleve, 28 of Rochester.  A press release says Gildersleve was found in the 1600 block of Harmon Place in Minneapolis and died at Hennepin Healthcare around 6 am Sunday.

Gildersleve’s death has been declared a homicide.

A GoFundMe page has been established to raise money for Gildersleve’s family.

