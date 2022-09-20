Rochester man identified a victim of deadly Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man was shot to death over the weekend in the Twin Cities.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified a man killed by multiple gunshot wounds Sunday morning as Birahim Bilugeo Gildersleve, 28 of Rochester. A press release says Gildersleve was found in the 1600 block of Harmon Place in Minneapolis and died at Hennepin Healthcare around 6 am Sunday.
Gildersleve’s death has been declared a homicide.
A GoFundMe page has been established to raise money for Gildersleve’s family.