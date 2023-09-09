Rochester man hurt in Winona County rollover crash

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – A Saturday rollover in southeast Minnesota has injured a Rochester driver.
The Minnesota State Patrol says George Earl Oliver, 32, was driving east on Interstate 90 when he went off the highway near mile marker 240 in Winona County and rolled his vehicle. The crash happened around 1:28 pm.
Oliver suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment.
The Winona County Sheriff’s Office and Lewiston EMS assisted with this accident.