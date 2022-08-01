Rochester man hurt in Highway 52 crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A car crash injured a man in Olmsted County Monday afternoon.
It happened on Highway 52 around 2:47 pm. The Minnesota State Patrol says Kenneth Joseph Owens, 37 of Rochester, was driving north when he left the highway near Mayowood Road, went into the right ditch, crossed back over all northbound lanes of traffic, then hit the median barrier.
Owens was transported to St. Marys Hospital for treatment of what are described as non-life threatening injuries.
Rochester police and fire assisted with this crash.