Rochester man hurt in Chatfield crash

CHATFIELD, Minn. – A single-vehicle crash in Olmsted County Saturday injured one person.
It happened just after 5 pm on Highway 52. The Minnesota State Patrol says Patrick Francis Hrabe, 53 of Rochester, was southbound when he went off the road near the intersection with Grove Street NE and hit some signs and a light pole.
Hrabe suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment.
The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and Chatfield fire and ambulance assisted with this accident.