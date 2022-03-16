Rochester man going to prison 2 1/2 years after his arrest

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A traffic stop that led to the discovery of illegal drugs is ending an Olmsted County man to prison.
Mark Anthony Heath, 48 of Rochester, was sentenced Wednesday to two years behind bars, with credit for 310 days already served. He pleaded guilty to a fifth-degree controlled substance crime for his arrest on October 19, 2019.
The Rochester Police Department says Heath was pulled over for a traffic violation and a search of his vehicle found 1.21 grams of marijuana and 28.73 grams of methamphetamine.
Court documents state Heath has prior drug convictions.