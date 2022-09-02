Rochester man gets second sentence for stealing copper wiring

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man is sentenced again for a similar crime.
Matthew Tlougan, 29 of Rochester, has been ordered to spend five years of supervised probation and perform 50 hours of community work service after pleading guilty to first-degree damage to property.
Tlougan was accused of tearing the wiring out of a house in the 10 block of 7th Avenue SE on December 20, 2021, and removing all copper from the water heater. Rochester police say the removal of the wiring led to multiple fires inside the vacant home.
Tlougan was previously sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and do 100 hours of community work service after pleading guilty to fifth-degree drug possession. He was arrested in June 2021 for removing security cameras from their mounts at the AMPI building. Rochester police say Tlougan had methamphetamine and marijuana in his possession when he was arrested.