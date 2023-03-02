Rochester man gets probation for knife threat

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Threatening people with a knife results in probation for an Olmsted County man.
Damien Dean Rose, 23 of Rochester, pleaded guilty in December 2022 to one felony count of terroristic threats. Three other counts of terroristic threats and two misdemeanor counts of theft were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Law enforcement says Rose on September 19, 2022, stole sunglasses from the Apollo Superette in Rochester, rode away on a bicycle, then stole a backpack from a juvenile in the 1300 block of 2nd Street SE. Court documents state Rose pulled a knife and threatened four different people who tried to stop him.
Rose was then arrested on October 18, 2022, after he allegedly shoplifted several items from Walmart South. Investigators say Rose had been banned from the store for a year on January 10.
On Thursday, Rose was sentenced to five years of supervised probation.