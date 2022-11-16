Rochester man gets prison sentence for NE Iowa crimes

DECORAH, Iowa – A Rochester man already serving time for crimes in Minnesota is now sentenced to prison in Iowa.
Nathan Randal Gossman, 37, has pleaded guilty in Winneshiek County to identity theft and two counts of third-degree burglary. He was accused of stealing $500 of tools in October 2021 and using stolen checks and credit cards to buy $1,564.10 in items.
Gossman has also pleaded guilty in Allamakee County to second-degree theft, forgery, and third-degree burglary. Law enforcement says he stole some items from a home in Waukon and cashed a stolen check for $465.
Gossman has been sentenced to up to five years in prison and fined $4,785. The prison sentence will be served at the same time as a five year sentence in Minnesota. Gossman pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary in Fillmore County for robbing a home in rural Lanesboro in July 2021 and stealing a safe and two five-gallon gas cans.