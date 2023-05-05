Rochester man gets more prison time for jail assault

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Another violent attack means more time in prison for an Olmsted County man.
Joseph Patrick Martin II, 33 of Rochester, was sentenced Friday to one year and one day behind bars. Martin pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault in February.
Martin was accused of hitting a fellow inmate at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center with a food tray, then punching a 70-year-old deputy who tried to stop him. Law enforcement says that happened in December 2021.
The year-and-a-day sentence will be served after Martin finished a two year and four month sentence he received in January 2022 for third-degree assault. Court documents state Martin beat up two men at a bar in Dover in June 2021, leaving both victims with skull fractures. One of the victims was also choked and his ear was bitten.