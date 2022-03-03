Rochester man gets jail sentence for child pornography

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A sentence has been handed down to a Rochester man who pleaded guilty to 10 counts of possession of child pornography.
Bryan Leroy Borland, 33 of Rochester, was ordered Thursday to serve 90 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on work release. He must also pay a $500 fine or do 50 hours of community work service and serve five years of supervised probation.
Borland was arrested in August 2020 after a tip to the Rochester Police Department from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program. Investigators say an email associated with the tip led them to Borland and a search of his home found a computer with over 100 images of child porn.
Borland was charged with 10 felonies but received a stay of imposition, which means those convictions will be changed to misdemeanors if he successfully completes his sentence.