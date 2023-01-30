Rochester man gets 30 years probation for child sex crimes

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County man will spend decades on probation for child sex crimes.
Mohamed Bakari Shei, 20 of Rochester, was sentenced Monday to 176 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, 30 years of supervised probation, and 200 hours of community work service. Shei pleaded guilty in December 2022 to two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with someone under 13.
Court documents state Shei had sexual contact with two underage victims, one in 2018 and one in 2021. Shei was first prosecuted as a juvenile offender but his cases were later transferred to adult court.
As part of his sentence, Shei received a stay of adjudication. That means these charges could be removed from his record if he successfully completes his sentence.