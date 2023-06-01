Rochester man gets 15 years in prison for 2022 summer shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A summer shooting outside a gas station is sending an Olmsted County man to prison.
Lionell Bailey, 39 of Rochester, was sentenced Thursday to 15 years and seven months in state prison, with credit for 350 days already served.
Bailey was found guilty by a jury in February of attempted murder, attempted murder while committing a drive-by shooting, drive-by shooting, assault with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by an ineligible person.
Rochester police say Bailey was a passenger in a vehicle on June 15, 2022, when he pointed a gun out the window and fired multiple shots at a man running by the Holiday Gas Station in the area of 7th Street and North Broadway. Investigators say no one was injured by the gunfire but two bullet holes were found in a home on North Broadway. Investigators say one bullet apparently hit a storm door and ricocheted off while another bullet went through a window and hit the trim on a closet.
Several days after the shooting, Bailey was arrested in Winona.