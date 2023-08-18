 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values from 95 to 102 expected.

* WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Floyd and Chickasaw
Counties. In Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and
Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Rochester man found competent to stand trial for Christmas Day killing

Mustafa Bush

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An accused killer has been ruled competent to stand trial.

Mustafa Rahshad Bush, 40 of Rochester, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Kimberly Robinson, 41 of Eyota.  Law enforcement says Bush and Robinson were in an on-again, off-again relationship and Bush shot her to death on Christmas Day 2022.

Court documents state that half a pound of cocaine was found in a bag with Bush’s clothing, Bush’s ID, and Bush’s credit/debit cards.  He’s also charged with first-degree drug possession for that.

A mental evaluation of Bush was ordered on May 19 and a judge ruled Friday that Bush is competent to stand trial.  He has not yet entered a plea.

Bush remains in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $3 million bond.

