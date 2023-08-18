Rochester man found competent to stand trial for Christmas Day killing

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An accused killer has been ruled competent to stand trial.
Mustafa Rahshad Bush, 40 of Rochester, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Kimberly Robinson, 41 of Eyota. Law enforcement says Bush and Robinson were in an on-again, off-again relationship and Bush shot her to death on Christmas Day 2022.
Court documents state that half a pound of cocaine was found in a bag with Bush’s clothing, Bush’s ID, and Bush’s credit/debit cards. He’s also charged with first-degree drug possession for that.
A mental evaluation of Bush was ordered on May 19 and a judge ruled Friday that Bush is competent to stand trial. He has not yet entered a plea.
Bush remains in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $3 million bond.