Rochester man finally sentenced for Mower County drug possession

AUSTIN, Minn. – 2 ½ years after his arrest, a Rochester man if finally sentenced for a drug crime in Mower County.
Leonard Demetrius Moss, 36, was ordered Friday to spend five years on supervised probation and do 100 hours of community work service.
Moss was arrested on April 10, 2020, after a traffic stop on Interstate 90. Investigators say Moss was a passenger in the vehicle and was found in possession of about 10 grams of marijuana.
Moss pleaded guilty in August to third-degree drug possession.