Rochester man facing murder charge over body discovered Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is now facing a murder charge for the body of a woman found in a ditch in Olmsted County.
Mustafa Rahshad Bush, 39 from Rochester, has been booked into the Adult Detention Center on suspicion of Murder in the 2nd degree.
The body of Kimberly Ann Robinson, 41 of Eyota, was found a little before 4:30 pm on Monday in the area of River Bluffs Lane NW and West River Road in Cascade Township. A person walking their dog in the area saw someone’s arm about 20 to 25 feet off the road on the embankment of the ditch and contacted law enforcement.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says an autopsy on Kimberly Robinson was conducted Wednesday and while final results may take several weeks, it is believed that Robinson was shot to death.
Investigators say they identified Mustafa Bush as a person on interest and contacted his family. The Sheriff’s Office says with the family’s help, Bush was brought to the Law Enforcement Center Wednesday night and was questioned.
The Sheriff’s Office says at the conclusion of that questioning, Bush declined to give a statement and was placed under arrest. At the same time, Sheriff’s Office staff, with assistance from the Rochester Police Department, Violent Crime Enforcement Team, and Minnesota BCA, conducted search warrants in the City of Rochester to look for additional evidence for the case.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement on Bush’s arrest:
“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Ms. Robinson. Their loss should be on the forefront of all of our minds as we work to find answers as to yet another unnecessary and tragic loss of human life.”