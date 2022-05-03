Rochester man enters second and third guilty pleas after facing 13 different charges

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man once charged with 13 different crimes in three different cases has entered a second and third guilty plea.
Athai Lee Muon, 23 of Rochester, was first accused of dealing cocaine and crashing his car into another vehicle in December 2019. Court documents state he sold a total of 20.09 grams of cocaine and was found with more cocaine along with Xanax pills and marijuana after his crash.
Muon was then charged with carrying a woman out of an apartment in the 1900 block of 18th ½ Avenue NW in Rochester and assaulting her on January 2, 2020.
Muon previously pleaded guilty to domestic assault for the January 2020 incident and was sentenced to one year of supervised probation. He’s now entered a guilty plea to second-degree sale of drugs and criminal vehicular operation for the December 2019 offenses. His sentence is set for June 23.
Muon was originally charged with domestic assault, false imprisonment, two counts of fifth-degree controlled substance crime, misdemeanor domestic assault, first-, second-, and third-degree drug sales, fifth-degree controlled substance crime, two counts of criminal vehicular operation, fifth-degree controlled substance crime, and fifth-degree drug possession.