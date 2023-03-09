Rochester man enters Alford plea to child sex abuse

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two years after his arrest, a Rochester man takes a plea deal on charges of child sex abuse.
Quentin Terrell Townsell, 34, was arrested on March 7, 2021, on three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. The Rochester Police Department says Townsell was accused of sexually abusing three children under the age of 15.
Townsell entered an Alford plea Thursday to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as part of a deal that would include a prison sentence of 16 years and eight months. An Alford plea means Townsell does not admit guilt but concedes he could be convicted and will accept sentencing.
No formal sentencing hearing has been scheduled. Townsell remains in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $1 million bond.