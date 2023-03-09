 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow Working Through the Area...

.Snow continues to work into the area from the southwest. Much of
northeast Iowa and parts of southeast Minnesota and southwest
Wisconsin have seen snowfall but given the warmer temperatures,
there has not been much in the way of accumulations so far.

Snow will continue to overtake the entire area and begin to
accumulate into the later afternoon and evening hours. Snowfall
totals are expected to range from 3 to 7 inches, with some
locally higher amounts possible.

Travel will become more difficult for many areas as we approach
the evening commute. Also peak snowfall rates will be this evening
which could impact any scheduled activities.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota,
visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit
511wi.gov for road conditions.

Rochester man enters Alford plea to child sex abuse

Quentin Townsell

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two years after his arrest, a Rochester man takes a plea deal on charges of child sex abuse.

Quentin Terrell Townsell, 34, was arrested on March 7, 2021, on three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.  The Rochester Police Department says Townsell was accused of sexually abusing three children under the age of 15.

Townsell entered an Alford plea Thursday to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as part of a deal that would include a prison sentence of 16 years and eight months.  An Alford plea means Townsell does not admit guilt but concedes he could be convicted and will accept sentencing.

No formal sentencing hearing has been scheduled.  Townsell remains in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $1 million bond.

