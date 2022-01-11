Rochester man ends up in jail after crashing into deputy's vehicle

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man wound up in jail after rear-ending an Olmsted County sheriff’s squad car.
Christopher Sullivan, 21 of Rochester, is facing misdemeanor charges of obstruction and instruction permit violation.
The Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was stopped at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 12th Street in Rochester when he was struck from behind around 2:42 pm Monday. There was minor damage to both vehicles.
Rochester police responded to the scene and say the driver who hit the squad car, Sullivan, smelled strongly of marijuana. Sullivan allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana but said none was in his vehicle and asked police if he could follow them to the law enforcement center because he was on his way to court.
Law enforcement said Sullivan told them they could search his vehicle and began walking away. When told to stop, Sullivan allegedly refused and got into a struggle with officers.
No marijuana was found in Sullivan’s vehicle.