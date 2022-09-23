Rochester man convicted of machete rampage

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A jury has found a man accused of a machete rampage guilty.
Omar Abudakar Maani, 25 of Rochester, has been convicted of three counts of second-degree assault. He was arrested on July 7, 2021, after an incident at Cascade Creek Apartments in northwest Rochester.
Investigators say Maani apparently woke up and got angry when he couldn't find his vape pen. Police say Maani starting yelling and chasing people through the hallway, swinging a large machete at them.
Court documents state Maani injured three women. One received a long and shallow cut on her back. A second had a large gash on her leg deep enough to expose fatty tissue. A third had a stab wound to the arm that left her unable to lift it.
Maani is scheduled to be sentenced on November 22. His trial started Monday.