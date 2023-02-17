Rochester man convicted of attempted murder for 2022 drive-by shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A jury has found a man guilty on all charges related to a shooting outside a gas station.
After a three-day trial, Lionell Bailey, 39 of Rochester, was convicted of attempted murder, attempted murder while committing a drive-by shooting, drive-by shooting, assault with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by an ineligible person.
Bailey was accused of being a passenger in a vehicle parked at the Holiday Gas Station in the area of 7th Street and North Broadway on June 15, 2022. Rochester police say Bailey pointed a gun out the window and fired multiple shots at a man running by.
Court documents state no one was injured by the gunfire but two bullet holes were found in a home on North Broadway. Investigators say one bullet apparently hit a storm door and ricocheted off while another bullet went through a window and hit the trim on a closet. The man running by told officers he heard seven gunshots and was afraid someone was trying to shoot him.
Bailey was arrested in Winona several days after the shooting. Court documents state he is not allowed to possess a firearm because of a conviction in Illinois for attempted sexual assault.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 20.