Rochester man charged with nine crimes takes plea deal

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man charged with a string of burglaries and thefts takes a plea deal.
Mark Daniel Hardin, 37 of Rochester, was first arrested in July and eventually accused of nine crimes ranging from terroristic threats and assault to theft and tampering with motor vehicles.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Hardin was implicated in a break-in at an Eyota business, a dine-and-dash at the Country Café, a residential burglary, and several thefts from vehicles.
Hardin pleaded guilty Thursday to fifth-degree damage to property and two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle. He’s been sentenced to 90 days in jail with credit for 90 days already served.