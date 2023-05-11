Rochester man caught by police dog pleads guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered by a man captured by a Rochester police K9.
Brandon Vernon Wenthold, 40 of Rochester, is due to be sentenced on June 26 for fifth-degree drug possession.
Wenthold was arrested on October 11, 2020, when he was seen by a Rochester police officer doing surveillance on 11th Avenue SE. Law enforcement says there was a warrant out for Wenthold’s arrest for domestic assault and the officer tried to stop him but Wenthold ran away.
There was a foot chase into the 1400 block of 10th Avenue SE, where police say Wenthold ran into a dark driveway. Court documents state police K9 Ty was sent in after him and apprehended Wenthold by biting him for around 20 seconds.
Investigators say about 60 grams of marijuana and needles were found in Wenthold’s possession.