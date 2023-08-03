Rochester man captured by police dog is sent to prison for 2020 drug arrest

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Trying to escape arrest is sending a Rochester man to prison.
Brandon Vernon Wenthold, 40, has been sentenced to 18 months behind bars after pleading guilty to fifth-degree drug possession.
On October 11, 2020, Wenthold was spotted by a Rochester police officer doing surveillance on 11th Avenue SE. Court documents state there was a warrant out for Wenthold’s arrest for domestic assault. The officer says he tried to arrest Wenthold but he ran away.
After a chase into the 1400 block of 10th Avenue SE, police say Wenthold went into a dark driveway and police K9 Ty was sent in after him. Officers say Ty captured Wenthold by biting him for around 20 seconds.
Police say Wenthold had about 60 grams of marijuana and needles on him when he was arrested.