Rochester man arrested for groping a woman on a bike trail

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is arrested after a woman reported being groped on a bike path.
Mohamed Blwesila Ali, 78 of Rochester, has been booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center for fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and disorderly conduct.
A woman reported to Rochester police that she was groped Monday around 4:18 pm. The woman told investigators she was walking on a bike trial on the west side of the river, about 100 yards north of Cook Park, when she encountered a man.
The woman says the man reached out his hand as if to shake and said something she could not understand. The woman told police she waved and the man grabbed her and fondled her breast over her clothes. The woman says she pushed the man away, yelled at him, and went north on the bike trail while he went south.
Rochester police found Ali on a bike path near Cook Park and the woman identified him as the one who attacked her.
Investigators say the woman was talking to a friend on the phone when he was assaulted and the friend confirmed what happened.