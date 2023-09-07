Rochester man arrested for assault and robbery in Central Park

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Charges of robbery and assault have landed a Rochester man in jail.
Sekouba Kenneh, 24, was booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center Wednesday for first-degree robbery and third-degree assault.
Rochester police say they got a call around 1:35 pm Wednesday about a man attacking another man in Central Park. Officers say when they got to the scene, they located Kenneh and he immediately surrendered. Investigators say Kenneh had blood on his knuckes and hands when he was taken into custody.
Police say they then spoke with the victim and witnesses. The victim, a 55-year-old man from Rochester, and Kenneh apparently did not know each other. Witnesses say the victim was sitting down when Kenneh approached him and “talked trash.” Investigators say the victim stood up and Kenneh knocked off the victim’s hat and sunglasses.
When the victim went to call police, Kenneh allegedly punched the victim in the face, causing a lost tooth and possible jaw injury. Kenneh is also accused of stealing the victim’s sunglasses.
As Kenneh was taken to jail, the victim was transported to St. Marys Hospital for treatment of his injuries.