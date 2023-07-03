Rochester man arrested for 13 crimes gets final sentence

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Over three years after his crimes, an Olmsted County man is sentenced to more probation.
Athai Lee Muon, 24 of Rochester, was accused of dealing cocaine and deliberately crashing his car into another vehicle in December 2019. Law enforcement says Muon sold a total of 20.09 grams of cocaine and was found with more cocaine along with Xanax pills and marijuana after his crash.
He pleaded guilty to second-degree sale of drugs and criminal vehicular operation. Muon was sentenced Monday to 36 days in jail, five years of supervised probation, and 100 hours of community work service.
Muon previously pleaded guilty to domestic assault for carrying a woman out of an apartment in the 1900 block of 18th ½ Avenue NW in Rochester and attacking her on January 2, 2020. He got one year of supervised probation for that.
In all, Muon was charged with 13 different crimes in three different cases but took a plea deal on just three counts and the rest were dismissed.