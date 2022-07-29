Rochester man arrested after his parents call the police

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is arrested after his parents call the police out of fear.
Sean O’Grady, 22 of Rochester, is charged with fourth-degree assault of a peace officer and obstructing the legal process.
Rochester police say they were called to the 200 block of Hightop Place NE around 6 pm Thursday. O’Grady’s parents told officers they were afraid of their son and he was making threats to them. Police say they separated O’Grady and his parents but that O’Grady tried to push past officers and get at his parents.
Police say there was a struggle where O’Grady scratched an officer beneath the eye, drawing blood, and O’Grady had to be tased before he could be handcuffed.