Rochester man arrested after fleeing officers on foot

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One man is arrested after fleeing from officer on foot Thursday.
The Rochester Police Department says deputies conducted a traffic stop just before 4 p.m. Thursday on Superior Drive NW, just north of Badger Hills Drive.
The car was stopped for speeding and going over the fog line trying to pass another vehicle.
RPD says once the car was stopped, the driver and passenger fled on foot.
Deputies recognized the passenger as Fawaz Abukar, 25, of Rochester, who had warrants out for his arrest.
As deputies followed Abukar, the driver of the vehicle got back in the car and sped away.
Deputies caught Abukar and placed him under arrest.
Abukar then complained he was having trouble breathing from his asthma, Mayo Clinic Ambulance was called to the scene and cleared Abukar to go to jail.
Abukar's warrants include 1st degree assault and providing a false name to an officer, he was also charged with fleeing on foot.
RPD says the driver of the vehicle has not been arrested.